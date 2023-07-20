Panipat turns into stinky dumpyard

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 19

Sanitation has gone for a toss in the ‘Textile City’ as the local MC sanitation workers have been on a strike over the past week to seek the disbursement of their salary by contractor companies. Over 1,000 tonnes of garbage has piled up in streets, roads and chowks, making the city look like a dumpyard.

Sanitation workers hold a protest on Wednesday. Tribune photo

The sanitation condition of the city was worsened by the rain yesterday. Residents and commuters have to put up with stench emanating from the heaps of garbage everywhere.

As per sources, around 250 tonnes of garbage is generated in the city daily and the MC spends around Rs 5 crore a month for sanitation mechanism. As many as 1,000 contractual employees and around 250 regular employees are engaged by the MC, the sources added.

The JBM company and two other private contractor companies are involved in the sanitation work. The JBM is collecting door-to-door garbage, while tenders for cleanliness have been allotted to two companies by dividing the city into four parts. Sanitation workers, under the banner of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, are demanding the release of their three-month salary. The sources said the main reason behind it was that the MC had withheld the payment to contractor agencies, which, in turn, had withheld the salaries of employees.

Though door-to-door garbage collection is going on, picking garbage from roadside markets has been badly hit due to the strike. Heaps of garbage can be seen on all major roads, streets, chowks, corners, markets, including Assandh road, Krishanpura, Sector 24, Sectors 11/12, Sanoli Road, Barsat Road, Tehsil Camp, Railway Road, Jatal Road, Model Town and other areas under the MC.

Meanwhile, the employees led by Subhash Chandaliya, president of the karamchari sangh, held a protest march and submitted a memorandum to the Executive Engineer, Rahul Punia, in support of their demands. They also staged a dharna at the MC office and raised slogans against officials.

Chandaliya warned that if the salary of the sanitation workers was not released, all employees of the MC would go on strike and the MC authorities and contractor would be responsible for it. Sanjeev Dahiya, president, Sanitation Committee and councillor of Ward 21, said the MC had stopped the payment of the agencies, due to which the agencies had not given salary to the employees.

