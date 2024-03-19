Panipat wins lacrosse championship

Panipat: Panipat district became the state champion at the two-day state level championship of lacrosse games, held at Bhandari village of the district. Rajkumar Mitan, joint secretary of Athletic Federation of India, was the chief guest. The boys’ team of Charkhi Dadri won the match by defeating the Hisar team, the team of girls secured first position by defeating Bhiwani team in the junior category and the girls’ team of Panipat won by defeating Hisar team in the senior category. The winners were felicitated at the closing ceremony.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...