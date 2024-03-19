Panipat wins lacrosse championship

Tribune News Service

Panipat: Panipat district became the state champion at the two-day state level championship of lacrosse games, held at Bhandari village of the district. Rajkumar Mitan, joint secretary of Athletic Federation of India, was the chief guest. The boys’ team of Charkhi Dadri won the match by defeating the Hisar team, the team of girls secured first position by defeating Bhiwani team in the junior category and the girls’ team of Panipat won by defeating Hisar team in the senior category. The winners were felicitated at the closing ceremony.

