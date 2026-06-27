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Home / Haryana / Panipat woman alleges rape by property dealer

Panipat woman alleges rape by property dealer

A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint; manhunt has been launched by Panipat police to nab the accused

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:00 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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A woman has alleged that she was drugged and raped at her home in Panipat by a property dealer known to her.

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A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint. A manhunt has been launched by the police to nab the accused.

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The woman, in her complaint to the Quila police, said her husband was away for work and they have three children. She said they were planning to sell their house and had contacted several property dealers.

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She said that on June 16 a property dealer called, saying he had a customer who wanted to see the house. As she was alone at the time, she refused. On the morning of June 17, the accused called again with the same request, and the woman again declined for the same reason.

That evening, around 5 pm, the dealer came to her home with some eatables, claiming he had finalised a deal for the house at a good profit. She alleged that he asked to see the upper floor and offered her some juice, repeating that the deal was profitable.

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After drinking the juice, she lost consciousness and he raped her. When she regained consciousness, the accused then called other accomplices to the house and threatened to kill her and her family.

Following her complaint, the Quila police registered a case against the property dealer and his associates under various sections of the BNS and have begun an investigation.

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