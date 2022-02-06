Panipat woman dies as car falls into canal

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 5

A car carrying a couple fell in a canal near Namunda village of Samalkha area in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The husband was able to escape. The divers later found the body of the woman near Khubru Jhal.

The family of the woman alleged that it was not an accident and their daughter was murdered. Following the complaint by the deceased’s brother, the Samalkha police registered a case against the persons, including two women.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia, wife of Jitender Kumar, a resident of Pardhana village of Samalkha.

In his complaint, the brother of the deceased, Sudhir Kumar, said her sister had been married to Jitender for 12 years. “Jitender, his brother and sister-in-law used to torture my sister after marriage. Jitender also had illicit relations with another woman. Panchayats were also held several times on this issue,” he said.

Recently, Jitender had demanded Rs 3 lakh from us, of which Rs 1 lakh was given to him on October 19, he said.

“Jitender has murdered my sister by pushing the car into the canal. His brother and sister-in-law are also involved into the conspiracy,” he alleged.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against Jitender, his sister, brother and sister-in-law under Sections 302, 120B and 34 of the IPC.