Panipat woman was gang-raped at Kurukshetra station, 2 arrested: SIT

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that the Panipat woman, whose leg was amputated after a train accident, was gang-raped in a stationary train at Kurukshetra railway station, not at Panipat, as initially believed.

The SIT was formed five days ago under the direction of SP Railways Nikita Gahlot, following the woman's statement at PGIMS Rohtak, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Two accused, Shivam of Kurukshetra and Bhajan Lal of Tohana, have been arrested. Bhajan Lal works as a railway technician posted at Kurukshetra station.

The 35-year-old woman from Panipat had gone missing on the night of June 24. Her husband lodged a missing complaint at Quila police station on June 26, and a case was registered on July 1. She was later found near Hindu College in Sonepat with an amputated leg, apparently due to a train-related accident on June 25.

Initially admitted to Sonepat Civil Hospital, she was referred to PGIMS Rohtak, where on July 4, she informed a woman doctor that she had been gang-raped by 2-3 men in a train bogie. Based on this, a zero FIR was registered by Quila police and forwarded to Panipat GRP, which launched an investigation.

SP Gahlot stated that due to the victim’s psychiatric condition, she was unable to clearly identify the location of the assault. She said the investigation was especially challenging due to the lack of concrete clues.

ASI Naresh, a woman officer in the SIT, played a crucial role by maintaining communication with the victim and guiding the team in the field. The SIT reviewed CCTV footage at Panipat and Sonepat stations but found no leads. They then expanded their probe to Karnal and Kurukshetra, where CCTV and technical surveillance helped them crack the case.

According to the SP, preliminary interrogation revealed that 3 to 4 more individuals may have been involved in the assault. The arrested accused will be produced in court, and further investigation is under way.