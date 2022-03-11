Panipat: Youth killed in celebratory firing

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 10

A youth was killed in a celebratory firing at a wedding function at a hotel in Israna village here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Arvind of Siwah village.

The incident took place when Arvind, along with his friends, was dancing on the DJ system at the reception programme of his friend.

A shot allegedly fired by one of Arvind’s friends hit him in the stomach. He was rushed to a private medical college, where he was declared brought dead.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said Arvind was involved in crime. The accused had been identified, hence would be arrested soon, he claimed. —