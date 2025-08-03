A Panipat youth was shot at in Kairana village of Uttar Pradesh while he was on the way to cultivate his agricultural land in a village along with a gunman and some friends. His father was shot dead around a month ago in Kairana.

Advertisement

The injured has been identified as Rohit of Kurar village of Panipat district. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He owned 50 bigha agricultural land in Mamor village in Kairana of Shamli district in UP, which is a bordering village of Panipat.

Rajesh Deswal, uncle of the injured, said Rohit’s father Devender Deswal had purchased 50 bigha agricultural land in Mamor village in 2017 and also took 20 acres on lease. But, some people neither allowed them to harvest the crop nor allowed them to enter their own fields.

Advertisement

He further said some people attacked Devender with sharp weapons and shot him dead around a month ago. The Kairana police arrested three persons for the crime.

Following his father’s murder, Rohit sought security from SP Bhupender Singh, who directed the Sanoli SHO to provide a gunman to him on Friday.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Rohit was on the way to harvest the crop from his fields when two masked men on a motorcycle came there and shot at Rohit and managed to run away from the spot.

The associates and gunman immediately rushed injured Rohit to the Civil Hospital at Panipat from where doctors referred him to the PGIMS, Rohtak. But, the family members took him to a private hospital in the city. Rohit sustained a bullet injury in his leg. The SP said the Kairana police would initiate action into the matter, he added.