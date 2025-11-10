The air quality has started deteriorating with a dip in temperature in the textile city. The particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10, two major pollutants, have now started affecting the citizens' health adversely.

Consequently, there is a sudden spurt in complaints of allergy, cough, cold, sore throat and irritation in eyes. As many as 40-50 patients are reporting with the above-mentioned problems at the Civil Hospital, here, on a daily basis.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, on Sunday, the city's air quality index (AQI) was 252 and PM 2.5 was recorded at 461 and PM 10 clocked 496.

CPCB categorises an AQI of 0-50 good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented the stage-2 of the graded response action plan (GRAP) to control the air pollution in the national capital region (NCR) on October 22. However, there is little impact visible on the ground.

In Panipat, garbage is still being burnt in open, especially at night, at several places, and even boilers also get functional in the late evening hours, resulting in a thick blanket of smog over the city.

For over a week, the air quality has been in the poor and very poor category, and PM 2.5 and PM 10 dangerously touching the 500 mark.

Dr Sukhdeep Kaur, an emergency medicine specialist at the Civil Hospital, said: "The number of patients of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has increased due to air pollution. As many as 40-50 patients with cold, cough and fever reach the OPD daily. At present 6-7 patients of COPD are admitted in the emergency ward.

Besides, bronchial asthmatic patients, especially children, have also increased due to smog in the city, she said.

Amit Kumar, an environmentalist, said even though CAQM has implemented GRAP-2, the results are not visible. No water is being sprinkled on trees and roads. Sweepers is also being done manually, resulting in suspension of dust particles in the air. Even garbage is being burned.