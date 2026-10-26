Panipat, which is globally recognised as a ‘Handloom City’ and is famous for its three historic battles, is also known as a centre of Islamic Sufism. Sufi saints of the Chishti Silsila, including Hazrat Shaykh Syed Sharfuddin Bu Ali Shah Qalandar, Khwaja Shamsuddin Turk Panipati and Hazrat Khwaja Makhdoom Jalaluddin Kabirul Aulia, also established Panipat as a Sufi centre.

The Bu Ali Shah Qalandar Dargah at Qalandar Chowk in Panipat has been a testament to social harmony for more than 720 years. People from all religions visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek the fulfilment of their wishes.

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Sufi Abu Hamza, a caretaker at the dargah (mausoleum or shrine), said Bu Ali Qalandar was born in Panipat in 606 Hijri (606 AH), corresponding to 1209 AD. His father, Syed Muhammad Abu Al Hassan Fakhruddin, also known as Fakhar-e-Alam, had come to Panipat from Iraq. His mother was Hafiza Jamala Begum. His father was also a well-known scholar and saint of his time.

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After completing his education in Panipat at the age of 12, Syed Sharfuddin moved to Delhi, where he taught near the Qutub Minar for around 20 years, Abu Hamza said. The ruler of the time appointed him chief justice (sadar-e-qaza), a position he held for 20 years.

Meanwhile, a saint approached him and told him that he had been born to pray to Allah. Following this encounter, he left his job, returned to Panipat and threw his books, literature and other materials into the Yamuna. Later, after suffering from a urinary ailment, he stood in the Yamuna to perform tapasya (penance) in accordance with Islamic religious practices. At that time, the Yamuna flowed very close to Panipat, and he is said to have remained in the water for 12 years.

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He performed penance for around 36 years, after which he was bestowed the title Bu-Ali, meaning a fragrance like Ali, and spent his life in prayer and devotion, said Sufi Abu Hamza.

After receiving the title, he became known as Syed Sheikh Sharfuddin Bu Ali Shah Qalandar. His shrine was established in Panipat, and the area came to be known as Qalandar Chowk.

“The then Sultan, Ghiyasuddin, held Bu Ali Shah in great esteem and even entrusted his son, Mubaraq Ali, to the care of Bu Ali Shah Qalandar. Sheikh Bu Ali Shah constructed a tomb for Mubaraq Ali before his own death and, when Mubaraq Ali died, instructed his followers to bury him beside the tomb. Bu Ali Shah had also constructed his own tomb to the left of Mubaraq Ali’s tomb. Bu Ali Shah Qalandar died in Shawwal 724 Hijri (September 1324) and was buried in that tomb,” said Abu Hamza.

The dargah, mosque and khanqah at Qalandar Chowk in Panipat were constructed by Mahabat Khan, a general in the service of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Mahabat Khan’s own tomb, built of red sandstone, is adjacent to the saint’s mausoleum.

The tombs of Hakim Mukaram Khan and Khwaja Altaf Hussain ‘Hali’ Panipati, the renowned Urdu poet, critic and commentator from Panipat, are also located within the enclosure.

People from various states and countries visit the shrine. Abu Hamza said a four-day Urs (death anniversary) was celebrated annually at the dargah from the 9th to the 12th of Shawwal in the Hijri calendar. Devotees, singers and dignitaries from across the world visited the shrine to offer prayers.

Visitors also place locks at the shrine as a way of expressing their wishes. Once their wishes are fulfilled, they return to open the locks. Some also write their wishes on letters and leave them at the dargah, he said.

Dr Chand Singh, a renowned historian and Head of the Department of History at DAV College (Lahore), Ambala City, said Panipat was a historic town known not only for its three battles but also as a prominent Sufi centre.

Syed Sheikh Bu Ali Shah Qalandar was a Sufi saint from Panipat who followed the Chishti Silsila of Islamic Sufism. The Chishti Silsila was widely known in India, and Moinuddin Chishti was its founder.

The Chishti Silsila was considered liberal at the time. Its followers also learnt practices such as yoga and pranayama from the Guru Gorakh Nath tradition and lived in close harmony with other communities, Dr Singh added.

Expressing concern over alterations to the original medieval structure, Dr Chand Singh said some walls had been constructed in front of the original structure in the name of renovation. He said the original character of the medieval structure should be preserved in view of its historical significance.

Three distinctive stones at the dargah

Hamza said there were three distinctive stones at the Bu Ali Shah Qalandar Dargah.

The largest is a kasauti stone, traditionally used to test the purity of gold, which is located at the main entrance to the dargah. It is believed that Bu Ali Shah Qalandar used the stone to test the purity of the souls of those who came to offer prayers.

Another is a zahar mohra stone, also known as jehar khora, which is believed to be around 500 years old and is housed inside the historic dargah. It is believed that water rubbed against or washed over this stone neutralises poison if a person is bitten by a snake, scorpion or another venomous creature.

Hamza further said the third stone was known as the weather-predicting stone. He said small water droplets appeared on its surface before rainfall. According to him, the stones installed on all four sides of Mukarram Ali’s tomb became wet when heavy rain was approaching. He also maintained that the stone became hot during summer and its temperature dropped sharply during winter.