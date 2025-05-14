Panipat’s illegal bleaching units pollute land, waterways

The unchecked rise of illegal bleaching units in Panipat, known as the 'Textile City', is emerging as a major environmental concern. These units, operating without any legal clearance or treatment systems, are discharging chemically laden wastewater — mostly acidic and chlorine-based — into open land and local drains, which flow into the Yamuna.

Despite several crackdowns by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), many units continue to function unabated, especially in rural areas across the district. Sources in the HSPCB reveal that most of these bleaching units are operating on agricultural land leased from local farmers, who reportedly charge hefty rents — sometimes even on a per-bleaching-tub basis.

Panipat is a key hub for textile recycling, with over 150 spinning mills converting discarded clothes into yarn for domestic and international markets. Before recycling, however, the clothes undergo bleaching to remove colour — often in these unauthorised units.

Environmental activist Varun Gulati from Delhi recently filed a complaint against the illegal units, prompting a fresh survey. As per HSPCB findings, 32 illegal bleaching units were found operating in villages, including Naultha, Dahar, Binjhol, Balana, Paldi, Kurar, Didwadi, Mandi, Israna, and Naara.

“These units lack Consent to Establish (CTE), Consent to Operate (CTO), and have no effluent treatment systems,” Gulati said in his complaint.

Following the survey, Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya constituted a special task force comprising officials from the HSPCB, District Town Planning, the Water Services Division, and local tehsildars. The team confirmed the operation of all 32 units — none of which had valid permits.

An HSPCB official said, “More than 10 of these units are situated near Drain No. 2. The untreated chemical waste they discharge ultimately reaches the Yamuna, posing serious environmental and public health risks.”

The pollution board has cited these units as a major contributor to water pollution and has recommended forming a dedicated task force to identify and shut down the remaining illegal operations in the district.

Nine units have been issued closure notices, while 23 others have received show-cause notices.