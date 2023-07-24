‘Panna pramukhs’ our strength: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 23

Talking about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the BJP would once again be in power with two-thirds majority at the Centre and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time.

The CM was addressing a gathering of ‘Panna pramukhs’ of the Sonepat Assembly constituency at the new grain market here.

Former Minister Kavita Jain and former media adviser to the CM Rajiv Jain welcomed the ‘Panna pramukhs’. MP Ramesh Kaushik, MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, district president Teerath Singh Rana and others were present at the programme.

CM Khattar said the BJP was the world’s largest political party among the democracies. The party had crores of members and lakhs of office-bearers associated with it, he added.

CM Khattar also shared election-winning tips with party workers, adding that mobilising a crowd was easy but mobilising workers in a democracy was an art.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the economic strength to our country, which allowed us to join the $5-trillion economy club,” said the CM.

“Our party workers function not only at the national , but also at the state, district and mandal levels. ‘Panna pramukhs’ are being trained in 20,500 booths of the state.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, the CM said, “Panna pramukhs are our strength. Other parties have not strengthened their organisation at the state level.”

Khattar said for the next one-and-a-half-years, ‘Panna pramukhs’ would be involved in every occasion.

