‘Panna pramukhs’ to help BJP retain power, claims Dhankar

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 30

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar today said that the BJP had successfully completed its “55th Vidhan Sabha Panna Pramukh Sammelan”, while the Congress couldn’t even form its state unit so far.

Dhankar was addressing a gathering of “panna pramukhs” of the Panipat Rural Assembly at a programme held in the grain market here. MP Sanjay Bhatia, Rajya Sabha Member Krishan Lal Panwar, MLA Mahipal Dhanda, MLA Rai Mohan Lal Badoli and BJP’s district president Dr Archna Gupta, along with other leaders, were present at the programme.

Dhankar said it was the dream of Prime Minister Modi to make a team of “panna pramukhs”, and this had happened. The record of a “panna pramukh” was with the mandal president, district president, state and national president and with PM Narendra Modi.

Dhankar further said that the BJP would retain power in the state and country for the third time on the basis of the power of “panna pramukhs”.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the state BJP chief said that the Congress sought votes on slogans and sentiments, but BJP did this only in the name of development. He applauded the Central and state government schemes – abolition of Article 370, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Ujjawala yojna, Chirayu scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, Ayushman Bharat, Bhavantar scheme for crops, toilets in all houses and others.

The “Panna pramukh sammelan” organiser and MLA Mahipal Dhanda welcomed the state president and said that “Panna pramukh” was an identity of party workers and assured that he would always be available for them.

