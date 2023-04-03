‘Panna pramukhs’ told to connect with 15 families

Karnal, April 2
BJP state in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb and state president OP Dhankar on Sunday interacted with the ‘panna pramukh’ of the Indri block and termed ‘panna pramukhs’ important for the party.
Deb exhorted each ‘panna pramukh’ to connect with 15 families to ensure that these get the benefits of the government schemes. Each ‘panna pramukh’ should resolve their problems and stand by them in the time of need, he said. “The Union and the state governments have formulated several schemes for the benefit of the general public, and it is the duty of each ‘panna pramukh’ to ensure that people get benefits of these policies,” said Deb while addressing the party workers and leaders.
He referred to the BJP as a party of workers and claimed that the workers were the strength of the party. “There is no space for personal or family perception. The party gives major responsibility to those who rise from the ground,” he added.
