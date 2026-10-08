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Home / Haryana / Paper mill burning garbage, kids hit, allege Nuh villagers

Paper mill burning garbage, kids hit, allege Nuh villagers

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Garbage being burnt at a paper mill on the Tauru-Nuh road. Tribune photo
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A paper mill on the Tauru-Nuh road is allegedly doubling as a garbage incinerator, say villagers, who claim its toxic black smoke is endangering the health of children and the elderly across six villages in Nuh district.

Sarpanchs of three gram panchayats, Bhajlaka, Chharora and Gwarka, have submitted a written complaint to the SDM, Tauru, demanding strict action against Gurugram Paper Mill. The unit operates within the limits of Bawla village, directly opposite Bhajlaka.

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The most serious allegation is that waste from the market is being burnt inside the mill. Villagers claim the resulting smoke is harming their health and damaging standing crops, a direct blow to farmers in an area that depends on agriculture. The allegation has not been independently verified.

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The complaint says the mill has been running for a long time, very close to the village. Pollution from the unit, it alleged, spreads through the villages all day, putting the elderly and small children at risk of illness. Residents say the soot is so heavy that a layer collects inside their kitchens.

“Nearly all” surrounding villages are suffering, the sarpanches say. Bhajlaka, Bawla, Chila, Gwarka, Chilawali and Buraka are named as affected, and the complaint says the government school at Bhajlaka is among the places hit.

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The sarpanches have urged the administration to act firmly so that the villages are freed from pollution and the threat of disease. Burning mixed market waste is prohibited under solid waste management and air pollution rules.

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