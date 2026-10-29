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Home / Haryana / Para Asiad champion Neeraj Yadav found dead in Delhi

Para Asiad champion Neeraj Yadav found dead in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Neeraj Yadav. file
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Three-time Para Asian Games champion Neeraj Yadav (42) was found dead near his parked SUV close to Maujpur Metro station in northeast Delhi, with police suspecting suicide after the alleged consumption of poison.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav ran an online sports academy, Anshneer Sports Academy, in Sonepat. He was serving a four-year doping ban and had been unable to compete at the forthcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

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According to Delhi Police, Yadav was found lying beside his Scorpio vehicle on Tuesday night by a woman who had known him since December 2025. She rushed him to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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The woman told police that she had travelled to Sonepat on October 27 to inform Yadav that she wanted to end contact with him. Later, he dropped her near Maujpur Metro station. When she failed to hear from him, she returned to the spot around 9 pm and found him unconscious beside his car.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and are investigating the circumstances. Yadav won the F55 javelin gold at the 2018 Jakarta Para Asian Games and added gold medals in javelin and discus throw at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. However, he was provisionally suspended by NADA in 2023 after testing positive for stanozolol.

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