DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Paraglider killed, woman hurt in mishap

Paraglider killed, woman hurt in mishap

Strong winds suspected to have caused the accident
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

A paragliding operator was killed and a woman flying with him was injured in a mishap caused by sudden strong winds near here last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Narender (40), a resident of Mokhra village in the district.

The woman has been hospitalised and her condition is stated to be stable.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation indicates that strong winds seem to have caused the mishap.

As per sources, the paraglider lost balance and collided with an under-construction building.

Advertisement

Shivaji Colony SHO Rakesh Kumar said the matter was under investigation, though he said the paragliding centre was approved by the authorities.

No case had been registered till the filing of the report. Asked about it, Rohtak Police spokesman Sunny Laura said no complaint had been lodged by anyone so far.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper