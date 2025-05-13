Paraglider killed, woman hurt in mishap

A paragliding operator was killed and a woman flying with him was injured in a mishap caused by sudden strong winds near here last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Narender (40), a resident of Mokhra village in the district.

The woman has been hospitalised and her condition is stated to be stable.

Preliminary investigation indicates that strong winds seem to have caused the mishap.

As per sources, the paraglider lost balance and collided with an under-construction building.

Shivaji Colony SHO Rakesh Kumar said the matter was under investigation, though he said the paragliding centre was approved by the authorities.

No case had been registered till the filing of the report. Asked about it, Rohtak Police spokesman Sunny Laura said no complaint had been lodged by anyone so far.