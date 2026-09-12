Parali Protection Forces formed to curb farm fires in Ambala

With paddy harvesting under way, the district administration and Agriculture Department have stepped up efforts to prevent farm fires in Ambala and constituted Parali Protection Forces at multiple levels to monitor crop-residue burning.

According to the Agriculture Department, more than 2.08 lakh acres under paddy cultivation have been registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal. Based on the current registration, around 4.16 lakh MT of paddy straw is expected to be generated.

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Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Ambala Dr Wazir Singh said the area under paddy cultivation was likely to increase once the MFMB portal reopened for farmers who could not complete their registration on time.

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“As per the MFMB portal, there are over 2.08 lakh acres of land under the paddy crop. However, since a large number of farmers couldn’t get the registration done in time, once the portal is reopened for registration, the area will increase. The harvesting of Pusa 1509 variety has started in some isolated areas. A robust monitoring system has been put in place to curb incidents of crop residue burning in the district,” he said.

The district administration has constituted Parali Protection Forces at the district, subdivision, block and village levels for awareness, monitoring and enforcement.

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“To prevent and control the farm fires, 563 nodal officers have been deputed, and 100 farmers have been assigned to each nodal officer. The farmers are being motivated to manage the crop residue through in-situ and ex-situ management besides using it as fodder instead of burning it, and avail the benefits of the incentive being offered by the government,” he said.

The Agriculture Department is also conducting awareness programmes to highlight the health and environmental risks associated with stubble burning. Officials are informing farmers that smoke from crop-residue burning can worsen air pollution and adversely affect children, the elderly and the general public. Farmers are also being told that burning crop residue damages soil health.

Besides village-level camps, awareness activities and painting competitions are being organised in schools to encourage children to understand environmental conservation as a collective responsibility. Students are being encouraged to persuade their parents, family members and neighbouring farmers against burning crop residue.

“A gradual decline in the reporting of Active Fire Locations (AFLs) is being observed in the district over the last few years. Last year, only eight AFLs were recorded in which three FIRs were registered. We are confident that the farmers will continue to cooperate in bringing the AFLs further down to zero. However, at the same time, the farmers are being warned of strict action, including a penalty up to Rs 30,000, red entry on the MFMB portal, and registration of an FIR, if any farmer is caught burning the paddy residue,” Dr Wazir Singh said.