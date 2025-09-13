Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij has once again put his party in a tight spot after accusing some leaders of running a parallel BJP at Ambala Cantonment. He has also sought public opinion on social media on how to deal with the situation within the party. On Friday, Vij took to ‘X’ and wrote, “In Ambala Cantonment, some people are running a parallel BJP with the blessings of those at the top. Write in comment box on what we should do. The party is suffering a lot of damage”.

Vij has been venting his ire at public meetings and on social media regularly. However, when contacted, he refused to comment.

A couple of recent incidents — including when BJP district chief Mandeep Rana reached the Cantt to pacify local residents who had been protesting against waterlogging, and then, earlier in the day, former district treasurer Ashish Tayal posting a picture on his social media account with CM Nayab Saini — are being seen as reasons behind his resentment.

In the picture posted today, some industrialists from the cantt industrial area were also seen with Tayal and the CM. The area has witnessed severe waterlogging after the Tangri overflowed, causing losses to unit owners in the industrial area.

Tayal said, “I also have two units in the industrial area and a delegation from the area met the CM regarding the issues being faced. We have told the CM that after facing heavy losses in 2023, we have faced another flooding in 2025. We have requested the CM that a permanent solution should be found and he has assured to resolve the problem.”

However, asked about the resentment by Vij, he said, “I have no idea about the issue and the reason behind the post as there is no mention about any person. I have no differences with the Cabinet minister and the previous issues are over. We had gone to meet the CM to raise our grievances.”

Earlier this year, Vij had expressed displeasure with the CM meeting Tayal, and had accused some party leaders of working against him during the last Assembly elections.

In February, in a social media post, Vij had mentioned “Ashish Tayal, who calls himself a friend of Nayab Saini, has many pictures with Nayab Saini on Facebook. The same workers who were seen with Tayal during the Assembly elections were also seen with BJP’s opposing candidate Chitra Sarwara. Tayal is still Nayab Saini’s best friend, so the question arises who made him oppose the BJP candidate?”

Last month, Vij's supporters had expressed displeasure with former Minister of State Aseem Goel visiting the house of former district treasurer Ashish Tayal.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting Anil Vij had said, “In Ambala Cantt, some people are conspiring to break the organisation, but dedicated workers should not react emotionally. We will give our lives for the BJP, but we will not allow anyone to break the party. We must maintain our unity.”

In the past, Vij was one of the most powerful Cabinet ministers in the Khattar government, but his troubled relations with the former CM often made headlines. After Saini became the CM, Vij had marked his resentment with the changes in the government.