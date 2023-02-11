 ‘Paralysis of Administration’: NGT ropes in Chief Secretary to check illegal mining in Gurugram : The Tribune India

CRIMINAL NEXUS

‘Paralysis of Administration’: NGT ropes in Chief Secretary to check illegal mining in Gurugram

Will act tough against violators: Gurugram DC

‘Paralysis of Administration’: NGT ropes in Chief Secretary to check illegal mining in Gurugram

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has passed strictures against the Gurugram administration for failing to check illegal mining.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 10

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has passed strictures against the Gurugram administration for failing to check illegal mining. It directed the Chief Secretary to take remedial measures, including providing necessary infrastructure in terms of manpower and equipment and plugging loopholes. The directions came in a case of illegal mining on private and panchayat land at Rithoj village in the district.

Officer helpless

The mining officer seems to be helpless in controlling the menace. Now, a deputation of a mining guard with a local committee (formed by the village panchayat) may help in the prevention of the illegal activity. National Green Tribunal

The NGT said, “Illegal mining is continuing, but the administration is not controlling the same. In spite of the acknowledged ecological significance of the Aravallis and the threat to wildlife habitat, remedial measures are not being taken. This shows the paralysis of the administration. The plea of lack of resources is a poor substitute for compliance with mandatory constitutional duties of the state.” “We are left with no option, but to direct the Chief Secretary, Haryana, to personally look into the matter and take measures, both remedial and restoration such as afforestation and soil and water conservation,” said the Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. Earlier, an action taken report by a three-member panel was submitted to the tribunal. It said mining operations and activation of some old mines were going on at Rithoj village. An FIR over an incident of illegal mining dated May 10, 2022, was registered after eight months. “The mining officer seems to be helpless in controlling the menace. Now, a deputation of a mining guard with a local committee (formed by the village panchayat) may help in the prevention of the illegal activity,” the NGT said.

It observed there was a considerable green cover till 2017, but it disappeared by March 2022, as trees coming in the way of mining operations were uprooted indiscriminately. It was learnt that the depth of digging by miners exceeded 9 ft and there was no record of any action taken against any permit holder for violating rules, it said.

In an order dated February 8, the NGT ordered, “It will be appropriate for the Chief Secretary and the DGP to hold a meeting with the District Magistrate and SSP of the area to prepare a roadmap, which may include checking of vehicles, drone-mapping, installing CCTV cameras, permitting only vehicles having GPS and valid mining licences, providing machinery for impounding illegally plying vehicles and deploying additional force.”

Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC, Gurugram, said the action taken report had mentioned some remedial measures taken by the administration and if required, the officials concerned would be directed to take strict action.

Green panel observes…

  • There was considerable green cover till 2017, but it vanished by March 2022 as trees at mining sites uprooted indiscriminately
  • Depth of digging by miners exceeds 9 ft and there’s no record of any action taken; this shows the paralysis of administration

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

8
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

9
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

10
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete