‘Paralysis of Administration’: NGT ropes in Chief Secretary to check illegal mining in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 10

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has passed strictures against the Gurugram administration for failing to check illegal mining. It directed the Chief Secretary to take remedial measures, including providing necessary infrastructure in terms of manpower and equipment and plugging loopholes. The directions came in a case of illegal mining on private and panchayat land at Rithoj village in the district.

Officer helpless The mining officer seems to be helpless in controlling the menace. Now, a deputation of a mining guard with a local committee (formed by the village panchayat) may help in the prevention of the illegal activity. National Green Tribunal

The NGT said, “Illegal mining is continuing, but the administration is not controlling the same. In spite of the acknowledged ecological significance of the Aravallis and the threat to wildlife habitat, remedial measures are not being taken. This shows the paralysis of the administration. The plea of lack of resources is a poor substitute for compliance with mandatory constitutional duties of the state.” “We are left with no option, but to direct the Chief Secretary, Haryana, to personally look into the matter and take measures, both remedial and restoration such as afforestation and soil and water conservation,” said the Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. Earlier, an action taken report by a three-member panel was submitted to the tribunal. It said mining operations and activation of some old mines were going on at Rithoj village. An FIR over an incident of illegal mining dated May 10, 2022, was registered after eight months. “The mining officer seems to be helpless in controlling the menace. Now, a deputation of a mining guard with a local committee (formed by the village panchayat) may help in the prevention of the illegal activity,” the NGT said.

It observed there was a considerable green cover till 2017, but it disappeared by March 2022, as trees coming in the way of mining operations were uprooted indiscriminately. It was learnt that the depth of digging by miners exceeded 9 ft and there was no record of any action taken against any permit holder for violating rules, it said.

In an order dated February 8, the NGT ordered, “It will be appropriate for the Chief Secretary and the DGP to hold a meeting with the District Magistrate and SSP of the area to prepare a roadmap, which may include checking of vehicles, drone-mapping, installing CCTV cameras, permitting only vehicles having GPS and valid mining licences, providing machinery for impounding illegally plying vehicles and deploying additional force.”

Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC, Gurugram, said the action taken report had mentioned some remedial measures taken by the administration and if required, the officials concerned would be directed to take strict action.

Green panel observes…