Content: Parcel lost, courier firm fined Rs 27K

Yamunanagar, May 26
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, directed a courier company to pay Rs 27,000 to Amrita Pritam as compensation and punitive damage.
The courier company failed to deliver the package of the complainant to the USA.
The decision was recently given by DCDRC president Gulab Singh along with members Jasvinder Singh and Sarvjeet Kaur.
The complainant claimed to have availed the service of the courier company to deliver some articles worth Rs 20,000 in the USA and paid Rs 6,000 for the service.
But, she alleged, the packet was not delivered even after two years. The complainant said she also sent a legal notice to the company on March 3, 2023. On receipt of notice the company, in a written statement, denied commission of any act of negligence and deficiency in service, claimed Amrita.
