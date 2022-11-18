Parcel worth Rs 96 lakh stolen, case registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 17

The driver of a transport agency allegedly stole a parcel worth Rs 96 lakh from the warehouse of a courier company, DTDC, located in Jhund Sarai village here. An FIR has been registered at the Farrukhnagar police station.

In the complaint filed by Aman Tyagi, working as assistant general manager at the Jhund Sarai Warehouse of DTDC Company, it was alleged that a driver of Yadav Golden Transport Company on September 29 and 30, picked up 14 shipments from the warehouse of a company located in Fazilpur Badli on behalf of Sandeep Yadav, the owner of Yadav Golden Transport Company.

“After picking up four shipments on September 29, the transporter’s vehicle reached the DTDC warehouse on the morning of September 30. Another vehicle picked up three shipments and reached the warehouse and a vehicle with seven shipments reached the warehouse also. A total of 478 boxes were in the vehicles, but during checking, one box was found missing. The total value of the stolen parcel is Rs 96,29,393,” Tyagi said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver of the transport company, under Sections 407 (criminal breach of trust by servant) of the IPC at the Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday.

“We have sought records from the company and are also exploring the CCTV camera footage. The accused will be arrested soon”, said ASI Manjeet Singh, the investigating officer in the case.