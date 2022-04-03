Parents: Forced to buy schoolbooks from select shops

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 2

As the new academic session has started, complaints regarding fee hike, withholding of results and use of costly books by private publishers have started coming in against private schools.

Parents claim that they are being bound to buy books from particular shops.

Ravi Kumar, a parent, alleged, “Schools prescribe books by private publishers which are not easily available in the market and are only available at select shops which collaborate with schools and also give a hefty commission to schools.”

Guilty will be punished If the schools are forcing the parents to buy books of private publishers and also compelling to purchase the same from any particular shop, then action will be taken. —Suresh Kumar, DEO, Ambala

Another parent alleged, “A 61-page book of first standard of mathematics has MRP of Rs 365 and no discount is being provided at the shop set up by the school. Though the school authorities claim that they have nothing to do with the prices and they have outsourced the task of bookselling to sellers, the fact is that in some cases, school staff has been deputed in the temporary shops to sell books.”

Ajay Gupta, president, Parents Welfare Association, Ambala, said, “Schools have been increasing fee every year in an unjustified manner. There are complaints of results being withheld by schools. The government has failed to keep a check on the schools and they have been manipulating data to increase the fee. There should be some mechanism to check whether the fee being charged is justified or not.”

Prashant Munjal, vice-president, Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference, said, “People have misconceptions about the fee being raised. Earlier, parents used to pay annual charges separately, but this year, the monthly fee, annual charges and all the other funds have been merged. Moreover, the schools have not raised the fee more than 10.13%. If any school has increased it more than 10.13%, then it is wrong.

“It is unrealistic to recommend NCERT books only. The quality of the content is the prime reason behind private schools using books of private publishers. The content being provided is the only reason behind the higher prices. The government can formulate any policy and fix the rates of books. We will have no objection with that.”

Meanwhile, DEO Suresh Kumar said, “There were complaints against two schools regarding the results. We have talked to the management and they have assured that the results will not be withheld.”