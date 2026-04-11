Park Group unveils Panchkula hospital

Park Group of Hospitals on Friday, announced the launch of its multi-super specialty hospital at Panchkula, alongside the ongoing expansion of its Mohali facility, strengthening access to advanced healthcare across the Tricity region.

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The hospital aims to address the growing demand for tertiary and quaternary care services across Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

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The new hospital has 120 ICU beds, 10 modular OTs, an Advance Neuro capable Cath Lab, and is equipped with cutting-edge technologies including the Da Vinci X Robot and joint replacement surgeries.

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Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Group of Hospitals, said, “The launch of our Panchkula facility and upcoming expansion in Mohali mark a significant step in building a scaled, integrated healthcare ecosystem across North India.”