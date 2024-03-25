Parking in Narwana’s no-parking zones

Many people park their vehicles in the no-parking zones here despite the 'No Parking' signs being prominently displayed there. These vehicle owners violate the rules and cause inconvenience to the other residents/commuters. The police should challan the violators. RAMESH GUPTA, Narwana

Increase coaches in trains

Despite several festival special trains being run, the trains are running jam-packed and chaos prevails on railway station platforms. The Railways should increase the number of general coaches in the trains, especially the Bihar-bound ones, to facilitate a comfortable journey for the passengers. Jagmohan, Kurukshetra

Bypass road in poor shape

One side of the bypass road that connects industrial sectors 25 and 29 to the NH-44 has been in a deplorable condition for several years. The local municipal corporation had paved one side of the road several years ago but seemingly forgot to construct the other side. The local industrialists, their workers and shopkeepers have been facing a lot of problems in their day-to-day life due to this. Concrete action is required in the matter. Vineet Kumar, Panipat

