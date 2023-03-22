Parking mafia fleece visitors

THE absence of an official parking facility at public places like the Mini Secretariat has become a cause of harassment to visitors here. A private parking contractor has been overcharging the visitors. Under political patronage, the parking mafia has been operational for the past two decades. The authorities concerned must regulate the parking facility here. Pratyush Sharma, Faridabad

Stray cattle graze standing crops

AGRICULTURE is a gamble and depends on weather conditions, which cannot be controlled. But there are factors that can be controlled to protect crops. The farmers of Surjewala village are a harassed lot because of stray cattle. They graze standing crops and destroy them. The local authorities must take steps to keep a check on the menace. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

Karnal Road has seen no repairs in last two years

THE road that leads from Anand Vihar Church Chowk to Kanhaiya City in Karnal is completely damaged. Despite repeated complaints to the MC authorities and district administration, the road has not been repaired for the last two years. The widening of the road and repair works must be initiated at the earliest.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

What our readers say

