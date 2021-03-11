Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Parking mess at district headquarters

Parking mess at the district headquarters also known as Mini-Secretariat has emerged into a kind of major crisis for the visitors, as more than 2000 cars and vehicles remain parked in a radius of less than 500 metres. As the entrance and exit point of the main building remain choked with the parking of vehicles all around, there is hardly any space left for the movement of the fire tenders in case of a fire incident. Though parking may be disallowed in and around the Mini Secretariat in case of the visit of a VVIP, the issue of unlawful parking on roads, which is a public space, remain unresolved for the past several years. Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

Poor management of waste disposal in Panipat

The poor management of garbage disposal has become a concern for residents in the city. The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to give relief to the residents. The situation in Ward 8 has become worse. The foul smell emanating from the heaps has made life difficult for the residents. The MC has allotted the tender for cleanliness after dividing the city into four zones, but the work has not started so far. The MC authorities should take action immediately so that the residents do not suffer. Johny Chawla, Panipat

Ambala Welcome gate project hangs fire

The welcome gate project in Ambala Cantonment has been lying incomplete for months. The construction of the gate was started in 2019, to enhance the beautification of the entry point of the Ambala Cantonment but the project is yet to be completed. The delay in the project has also been affecting the traffic movement at the entry point due to the framework of the structure. The administration must get the project completed at the earliest. Amit Kumar, Ambala