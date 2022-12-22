Parking problem in district court

MORE than 2,000 lawyers and hundreds of clerks and typists, working at the Lawyers Chamber Complex in district court, face parking problem their due to lack of sufficient space. The building committee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court is requested to issue directions to the state government and district administration in this regard to ensure the construction of a multi-storey parking facility at the earliest.— Shakti Singh, Karnal

No action over property defacement in faridabad

DEFACEMENT of public and private property has emerged as a menace in the city. Posters, banners and hoardings have been illegally put up at almost all public spots, including roads. At many places, these are even blocking the view of motorists and commuters, posing a risk of accidents. The authorities concerned must penalise the offenders to keep a check on such practices. —Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Crematorium lacks amenities

THE Manimajra cremation ground lacks desired amenities for people/mourners. The sight and smell of buffalo dung irks visitors. Ill-maintained footpaths and uneven steps is another reality of the crematorium. The fans in waiting area and water taps are not functional. The local authorities must look into the matter and ensure basic amenities at the crematorium soon. —VK kaura, Panchkula

