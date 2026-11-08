Parking row turns ugly, neighbour pumps 9 bullets into techie in Faridabad

The COO of a Singapore-based FTP software company who had returned to India just two days earlier for a family wedding was shot dead outside his Faridabad residence on Friday night, allegedly by a neighbour following a dispute over parking and a pet dog.

Paramjeet Dhankar, who earlier worked with Tech Mahindra, was killed in Sector 21C when his neighbour Monu Sharma allegedly opened fire with a licensed pistol. The police said around 15 rounds were fired, nine of which hit Dhankar, killing him on the spot.

According to police sources, the dispute between the two neighbours was old and the most recent escalation occurred after Dhankar’s son Shaurya confronted Sharma over the broken gate of their parking area, seeking repairs. Sharma allegedly told him on Friday, “I don’t talk to pups, send your father.”

Following his son’s interaction with the accused, he reached the Ankhir police chowki and filed a complaint against Sharma, the sources said. When Sharma was called to the police post, he allegedly threatened to kill Dhankar the same night in front of police officials, the sources said.

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Considering the threat hollow, officials allegedly helped the two parties reach a compromise. On Friday night, Dhankar reportedly returned from the gym and found Sharma’s vehicle parked in his “designated” spot. When he objected and asked that it be moved, Sharma allegedly opened fire.

Following the incident, the accused fled with his family. Dhankar’s son, Shaurya, alerted the police, who reached the spot and recovered empty cartridge cases. The area was cordoned off as residents gathered at the scene.

The Dhankars live on the first floor of house number 641 in Sector 21C, while the accused’s family resides on the third floor of the same building.

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Suraj Kund police station SHO Prahlad Singh said the two sides had also clashed four to five days earlier when Sharma and Shaurya got into an argument. The matter was subsequently resolved, he said.

“We have arrested main accused Sharma and are questioning him,” the SHO said.

A case has been registered on Shaurya’s complaint against Monu Sharma, alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram. Dhankar’s body was sent to Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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Dhankar, who was based in Singapore, had arrived in India on November 5 and was scheduled to attend his nephew’s wedding on November 24.

The sources said Sharma owned a plot near house number 641, where he would frequently cause a ruckus at night with his friends. “It was his habit to play loud music until late and fire shots into the air. He also owned several luxury cars, which he would drive at high speeds and with loud, revving engines through the sector’s streets,” a source said.

They said the residents of the sector were deeply troubled by his behaviour, but felt unable to speak up. No one knew what he did for a living, according to sources, who further said, “About a year ago, the GST department had conducted a raid on his premises over tax evasion charges.”

He reportedly possessed two licensed pistols. By the time he shot Paramjeet, he had three pistols in his possession.

(With PTI inputs)