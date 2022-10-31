Parks cry for maintenance in Rohtak

PUBLIC parks in Rohtak have been crying for maintenance for a long time. The wild grass growth, lack of sanitation in toilets, fountains and swings lying defunct and filthy water reservoirs have added to their miserable condition. The local authorities must try to maintain these parks and invest in their regular upkeep. Rohit, Rohtak

Liquor consumption at public places

PEOPLE park their cars near roadside food stalls and consume liquor in open. This has become a common sight in the city. Even during the day, people have been spotted drinking near the Ambala Cantonment welcome gate. To maintain a law and order situation in the city and avoid any nuisance, the administration must take measures to deter such practice. Rishi Pal, Ambala

Stray cattle pose threat to commuters

STRAY cattle are freely roaming on roads, making them unsafe for commuters. They can be found at Mughal Canal, on Kunjpura Road, in old vegetable market, railway road and other major roads and marketplaces of the city. Stray cattle can be seen squatting in the middle of the roads at nights, posing threat to motorists. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem on priority.

Gaurav Aneja, Karnal

What our readers say

