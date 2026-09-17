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Home / Haryana / Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan waste managers take charge in Gurugram

Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan waste managers take charge in Gurugram

New operators tasked with collection, segregation and transportation

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Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The MCG has divided the city’s solid waste collection, segregation and transportation work into four zones. File
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As Gurugram continues to grapple with a persistent garbage crisis marked by overflowing bins, missed pickups and complaints of unscientific dumping, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has handed over door-to-door waste collection to agencies with experience of managing facilities at some of the country’s high-security institutions, including Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The MCG has divided the city’s solid waste collection, segregation and transportation work into four zones as part of a restructuring aimed at improving accountability and collection efficiency.

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BVG India Limited, which provides facility management services at Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister’s Office and residence and the Supreme Court, besides operating ambulance services in Maharashtra and J&K, has been awarded the East Zone and Cluster-II.

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The West Zone has been awarded to Mahesana-based Jigar Transport Co., a solid waste management firm with more than two decades of municipal experience and an annual turnover of around Rs 300 crore. The company primarily operates across Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Cluster-I has been awarded to Delhi MSW Solutions Limited, part of the Hyderabad-headquartered Ramky Group. Established in 1994, the group, backed by global investment firm KKR, operates across more than 85 locations in India and several other countries. Ramky says it has processed over 10 crore tonnes of waste and operates over 60 projects nation-wide.

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Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said the induction of agencies with institutional-scale experience was aimed at bringing greater accountability. The MCG expects collection efficiency to improve once all four zones become fully operational and the new contracts form part of the restructuring exercise.

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