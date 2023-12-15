Parliament security breach : Khaps, SKM activists stand by Neelam, demand her release

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 14

A social panchayat comprising activists of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and khap panchayats held at Uchana in Jind district today demanded the release of local girl, Neelam Verma, nabbed in the Parliament security breach case yesterday.

They demanded her release from police custody, withdrawal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sections imposed on her and urged the media to have a balanced coverage.

SKM leader Azad Palwa said, “Neelam, who is a resident of Ghaso Khurd village here, should be released immediately. Her intention was to raise the issue of unemployment. Imposing the UAPA is not justified and should be withdrawn as these youths had no intention of hurting anybody,” he said after the meeting.

Samunder Singh from Majra khap presided while members of Dharan Khap were present at the meeting.

Activist Sikkim Nain said the government had failed to keep its promise to provide jobs. “These youngsters intended to wake up the government out of its slumber,” she said. Reacting to the statement of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who had distanced the SKM from the issue, Palwa said they would talk to farmer leaders.

“If the government does not accept our demands, we will call for a mahapanchayat to discuss the issue and will invite khap panchayats, farmers’ bodies and women organisations from across the state. We stand by these youngsters,” the activist said.

