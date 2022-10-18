Karnal: Parmal paddy fetches good price, basmati disappoints

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 17

Parmal varieties, commonly known as PR of the paddy, continue to give reasons to farmers to smile as these are being procured above the MSP, while the basmati variety 1509 has begun disappointing the farming community after a sudden fall in price in a fortnight.

Government agencies procure only parmal varieties on the minimum support price (MSP) while the long-grained basmati varieties 1509, 1121, duplicate basmati, PB-30 are purchased by private traders and they decide the rates of these varieties in an open auction. The MSP of common PR varieties is Rs 2,040 per quintal and that of Grade A is Rs 2,060 per quintal. The PR varieties are being procured above Rs 2,400 per quintal. Arhtiyas say, the area of the PR varieties has declined, due to which these varieties are in demand and are being procured above the MSP.The early 1509 variety fetched a good price and was sold between Rs 3,600 and Rs 3,800 per quintal in the beginning of the season, but now, the prices had come down drastically as it was being sold between Rs 2600 and Rs 3,400 per quintal.

The price of 1509 has declined with the arrival of other superior basmati varieties such as PUSA 1121, duplicate basmati and traditional basmati PB-30.The traders preferred superior basmati instead of 1509, said a rice exporter. The arrival of this variety is also more in comparison to last year, due to which its price have come down. The rice exporter said the foreign buyers made fresh agreements in November, after which the price might go up.

The farmers said the downfall in the price of 1509 variety had disappointed them as they were facing financial losses. “I have sold the produce of this variety grown on three acre at Rs 3,780 per quintal a few days ago and had kept the produce of two acre on hold, thinking that the price will go up. Now, the price has come down all of sudden and I am getting only Rs 3,200 per quintal,” said Sumer Singh, a farmer. Rajbir Singh, another farmer, said there was an uncertainty in the price of the basmati variety for the past two to three years. This year, the farmers had sown 1509 variety in a large area compared to last year. Earlier, the variety had given good price, but now, its price has shattered the dreams of the farmers.

As per the data, so far, around 85.48 lakh quintal parmal varieties arrived in various grain markets of the district, of which nearly 81 lakh quintals have been procured. Nearly 17 lakh quintals of 1509 variety arrived in grain markets, of which around 16 lakh quintals have been procured.

