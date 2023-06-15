Part of flyover gives way, 1 dead

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 14

In an incident that brought to fore poor construction quality and lack of safety protocols, a 35-year-old JCB machine operator was crushed to death at the under-construction Dwarka Expressway today near the Delhi-Gurugram border.

An elevated portion of the expressway link road across NH-8 is being constructed at the accident site. It is a closed stretch and has no traffic movement. Mohammad Shakeel was crushed along with his vehicle underneath a span of

the flyover.

The Delhi Police have registered a case and arrested the site supervisor and manager. According to Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest Delhi, a concrete span between two pillars fell down. “A JCB machine was passing underneath and its driver Mohammad Shakeel, 35, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, got crushed under it. He died at a hospital,” he said. The Dwarka Expressway is a key highway that will provide seamless connectivity between Mahipalpur in Delhi and Kherki Daula in Gurugram.

Union Minister for Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, during a recent inspection, had announced that the Haryana stretch was almost complete and would be inaugurated soon. Delayed by a decade, the expressway would be completed by December-end. The incident has, however, left many worried about the construction quality.

Following the incident, residents of the area took to social media, seeking assurance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) about the construction quality, recalling that a concrete chunk had recently fallen at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. No official statement has been issued by the NHAI so far, though a senior official said an inquiry had been marked against the contractor.