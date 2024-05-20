 Parties, candidates approach community leaders for votes : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Parties, candidates approach community leaders for votes
Parties, candidates approach community leaders for votes

BJP leaders during an event organised by the Saini Samaj Sabha in Kurukshetra.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 19

With campaigning at its peak, candidates and parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. They are meeting community leaders, members of social, religious and other organisations.

The BJP, Congress, AAP, INLD and JJP leaders have been holding meetings with the associations and community leaders to garner support and send a message in society to secure votes.

They have been organising public meetings, inducting new members, poaching dissatisfied leaders of opposition parties and sharing stage with the community leaders to send a message to their respective communities.

Recently, leader of Kandela Khap Tek Ram Kandela announced that he would extend his support to INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Abhay Chautala, while a section of the farming community led by Gurnam Singh Charuni of the Bhartiya Kisan Union had already announced its support to the INLD candidate.

Similarly, by selecting advocate Himmat Singh for the post of chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the BJP has tried to woo the Ror community. The community has a good presence in the Kurukshetra and Karnal Lok Sabha constituencies. The party claims to enjoy the support of various communities and associations on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, AAP candidate Sushil Gupta has also claimed to have support of the sarpanch association and farmer unions, besides various communities.

A leader of a national-level political party said, “It is all about creating a picture among the voters. The leaders and workers of all political parties in order to show their strength and connections within their respective communities, organise public meetings in the presence of well-known faces from their communities. Induct new people, they extend their support to the party and the candidate and it sends a message that the community is with the candidate. It helps both workers and the party.”

Another political party leader said, “There are factions and groups in every organisation and community, which are led by people who are generally associated with political parties. The entire community never goes with one party. There are leaders belonging to Jat, Ror, Saini, Punjabi and other communities in all parties hence all parties claim support from the communities. The situations and compulsions keep changing in politics and the parties always try to get the support from the influential group of the community and association, to secure the votes and propagate it so that the entire community gets the message.”

Kushal Pal, a political observer, said, “The politics revolves around caste in Haryana. Along with real issues like unemployment, agniveer, Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370 and the consolidation of caste in parallel is also playing a major factor in the election. The community and association leaders who associate with political parties give a message to their communities that if they stay consolidated, they will gain in future and the community members also reciprocate. ”

