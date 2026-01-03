Parties intensify preparations for MC polls in Ambala

The political parties have intensified preparations for the upcoming MC polls in Ambala City, with the final notification of delimitation already issued and 10 days left in the completion of the current tenure of the MC.

A meeting for the reservation of wards will be held tomorrow, and the tenure of the House will end on January 13. While the BJP is holding back-to-back meetings, and inducting people from opposition parties, the Congress has also called a meeting in Chandigarh on January 5.

Congress District Chief (Urban) Pawan Aggarwal said, “The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has called a meeting in Chandigarh. After the process of ward reservation is completed, the party will select the candidates.”

“The BJP is using various tactics to induct people from the Congress, but the party will stay strong and fight the elections strongly. The groundwork has already been started. There will be no delay in announcing the candidates. The party will raise the issue of corruption in the MC, pending development works, drainage, streetlights, NOCs, and the work affected due to the dispute between the BJP Mayor and the former BJP MLA,” he added.

Similarly, JJP district chief Mandeep Boparai said, “Duties have already been assigned and soon a meeting will be held in which the agenda for the election will be prepared. The party workers will be asked to submit the issues being faced by the public in their respective wards so that these could be taken up strongly in the election. We will also raise the wrongdoings of the BJP and its failures.”

Meanwhile, BJP district chief Mandeep Rana said, “The BJP workers and leaders remain in election mode throughout the year. However, to further streamline the preparations, meetings at the block-level have been held. Even on Friday, at a meeting of the Assembly constituency level, the MC election was discussed. The BJP will go among people with the achievements and public welfare policies of the party, and the development works being done in Ambala City.”

To a query, he said, “There is no dispute among the Mayor and other leaders in the party. People may have personal issues, but it has no impact on the functioning of the organisation. The BJP has a strong party organisation.”