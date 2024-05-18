Parties must make criminal record of their candidates public: CEO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Haryana Chief Election Officer Anurag Agarwal today stated that candidates contesting elections should disclose their criminal record, if any, publicly.

For this, candidates should provide complete information about their criminal cases along with an affidavit in Form-26, he said. Besides, the relevant political party should also publish information about the candidate’s criminal cases on its official website.

He said it was mandatory for candidates and political parties to disclose information about criminal cases at least three times in newspapers and on TV channels.

The Chief Election Officer announced that special arrangements would be made at polling stations on May 25, considering the summer season. Basic facilities such as tents, fans and cold drinking water would be ensured to protect voters from the heatwave. Apart from it, voters will receive information from BLO through the queue management app about the number of people in queue, preventing overcrowding at polling stations and reducing wait times for voters to cast their votes with convenience. The Chief Election Officer reported that the Election Commission had developed the C-Vigil app for voters to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct. “In Haryana, voters have sent 7,512 complaints through the C-Vigil app, of which 6,655 have been verified by Assistant Returning Officers,” he said.

He informed that Faridabad reported the highest number of violations of the model code of conduct, with 2,297 complaints. Rohtak followed with 1,016 complaints. Other districts reported violations as follows: Ambala with 768 complaints, Bhiwani with 131 complaints, Fatehabad with 157 complaints, Gurgaon (619), Hisar (406), Jhajjar (265), Jind (76), Kaithal (156), Karnal (38), Kurukshetra (154), Mahendragarh (25), Mewat (53), Palwal (130), Panchkula (136), Panipat (19), Rewari (50), Sirsa (697), Sonepat (194), and Yamunanagar (15).

