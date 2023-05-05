Parties should stand behind wrestlers, say Hooda, Abhay

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 4

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala have condemned police misbehaviour with wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Addressing two separate news conferences on Thursday, Hooda and Abhay stated that the protest by wrestlers was not a political issue and leaders of all parties should join hands to support the protesting sportspersons.

Dialogue important to resolve issue Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the allegations levelled by the wrestlers were already being investigated by the authority concerned. Any issue could be resolved through dialogues instead of mounting pressure. Manohar Lal Khattar, cm

However, both Hooda and Abhay were in Rohtak today, but they did not meet each other to plan or execute the all-party drive they strongly advocated at their respective news conferences.

Replying to a query, Abhay stated that he would like to visit Hooda and have tea with him if the latter offered.

“Main zaroor unse milunga aur chai bhi piyunga agar wo pilayenge toh,” said Abhay.

Questioned about Abhay’s desire to have tea with him, Hooda replied that he would be happy to host him and would offer him whatever he could.

Security up at Singhu border

Sonepat: The Delhi police on Thursday made elaborate security arrangements at Singhu and Saidpur borders and other link roads, which are connected to Delhi to avoid any untoward situation following the call given by various organisations and the protesting wrestlers to support them. Delhi cops also detained some farmers, including SKM leader Abhimanyu Kuhar. tns