Parties work to finalise candidates, address issues

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 22

The political parties are in the process of finalising the names of their candidates, besides placating the dissatisfied workers, ahead of the zila parishad elections in the state.

There are 15 zila parishad seats in Ambala. While AAP has already announced the names of seven candidates, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) announced eight candidates today. The BJP and JJP are yet to declare their candidates.

Meanwhile, the aspirants have started holding meetings to garner support and calling on party leaders to get a chance to contest the elections. The nomination process started on Friday and the candidates are to file their papers till October 28.

JJP state spokesman Vivek Chaudhary said, “The party will not contest on its symbol, but will field candidates supported by it on all 15 seats. The names of around 12 candidates have been finalised and there are two-three wards where we have more than two-three aspirants and their names will be finalised soon.”

BJP district chief Rajesh Batoura said, “The party will field candidates on its symbol. The core group has finalised almost all names, but there are a couple of seats where we have more than two strong prospective candidates. The names of candidates will be announced after finalising the names for the remaining seats.”

INLD district president Shishpal Jandheri said, “We held a meeting today and the names of candidates for wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 12 and 14 have been announced. A panel has been formed to finalise the names of candidates for the remaining wards. The list will be issued soon.”

Meanwhile, AAP candidates and local leaders have started campaigning in their respective wards.

Aam Aadmi Party’s north zone convener Chitra Sarwara said, “The party will put up a strong show in the poll and work to eradicate corruption. The candidates will file nominations after Diwali. We have already started campaigning.”

Outgoing vice-chairman Rajnish Sharma, who is contesting from Ward 3 on the AAP ticket, said, “Last time, I contested as an Independent candidate, but this time AAP has reposed faith in me. I have started campaigning in the ward.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rohit Jain said, “The party is not contesting on its symbol, but it will extend full support to Congress workers entering the fray. The names of such candidates will be finalised soon.”