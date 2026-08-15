Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed in Ambala

District Administration, Ambala, organised a Tricolour Yatra and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day programme at Herbal Park, Ambala City.

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Former Minister of State Aseem Goel, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta and BJP District president Mandeep Rana participated in the programme.

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An exhibition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was organised by the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages.

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Addressing the gathering, Aseem Goel said remembering the difficult experiences associated with Partition is important for understanding the value of freedom, peace and national unity. He emphasised that India’s strength lies in its shared cultural heritage, resilience and spirit of unity, and called upon citizens to preserve these values for future generations.

He said the Tricolour is a symbol of India’s pride, dignity and unity and appealed to citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes and establishments while ensuring that it is accorded due respect.

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Mandeep Rana said every citizen has the responsibility to uphold the honour of the Tricolour. He described the national flag as a shared symbol of India’s identity, unity and pride and urged people to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Sachin Gupta said that under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, various activities are being organised across the district to connect citizens with the spirit of patriotism and national pride.

He said the Tricolour Yatra and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day programme were organised as part of these activities and witnessed participation from school students, sportspersons, cyclists, social organisations, NGOs, police personnel and citizens.