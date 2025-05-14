Pass percentage in Nuh drops by 11%, residents blame anti-cheating steps

The state board exam results declared today has left Nuh district cribbing about the recent anti-cheating measures, as it brought down the district’s pass percentage by almost 11 per cent. Nuh recorded a pass percentage of 45.76 per cent, while last year the result was 56.83 per cent.

Local residents blamed poor educational infrastructure and recent strictness in exams for it. “We were mentally prepared for this. We do not have proper teachers and educational infrastructure and it is through chits and other forms of cheating that our children manage to pass. This time, the DC was too strict, hence a large number of students failed. You can see in one exam, where cheating did take place, almost all children passed. We had collectively paid Rs 2 lakh to 'cheating gangs'. It they do not want students to cheat, they should give them proper infrastructure,” said a sarpanch from Punhana.

Deputy District Education Officer Sagir said 7,588 students from all schools of the district appeared in the exam, of which 3,472 students passed and 1,758 students got a reappear in one or more subjects. As many as 2,358 students failed.

“We have a major shortage of teachers. This time, we had zero tolerance to cheating. We wish luck to those who fared well and hope they inspire others who will take the exam again,” said DC Vishram Kumar Meena.

Students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Singar village, Punhana, is among the best performers. Forty students of Class XII here had taken the exam, of which 33 have passed. Seven students have got a compartment.