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Home / Haryana / Passenger, dhaba employee injured as men allegedly attack Srinagar-bound bus with stones; 2 held

Passenger, dhaba employee injured as men allegedly attack Srinagar-bound bus with stones; 2 held

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said his office had taken up the matter with the Haryana government

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PTI
Karnal, Updated At : 03:03 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the Haryana administration had assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law. File
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Two men have been rounded up for allegedly throwing stones at a Jammu and Kashmir-bound bus following a dispute in Haryana's Karnal district, leaving a passenger and a 'dhaba' employee injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident drew a reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said his office had taken up the matter with the Haryana government.

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Abdullah said the Haryana administration had assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.

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"The J&K Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation," he said in a post on his official X handle.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the parking area of Divine Star Dhaba in Karnal, Inspector General of Police (Karnal Range) Ashwin Shenvi said.

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According to Shenvi, two youths from Yunispur village in Kurukshetra district arrived at the spot in a car. The bus, travelling from Delhi to Srinagar, also stopped in the dhaba's parking area.

While attempting to reverse and move ahead, the youths allegedly hit the bus, triggering a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight. Some bus passengers and dhaba employees also joined the confrontation, police said.

During the altercation, the two youths allegedly threw stones at the bus, breaking its windowpanes and damaging seats inside the vehicle.

A passenger and a dhaba employee sustained injuries, Shenvi said.

The bus left for its destination around 1.30 am.

Police registered an FIR and rounded up both men for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

Shenvi urged people to remain calm and maintain peace and harmony while the police investigate the matter.

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