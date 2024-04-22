Passengers suffer due to disruptions in rail traffic

The disruption to the rail traffic due to the protest by farmers has become an ordeal for rail passengers. People plan trips and get advance bookings made, but trains are being cancelled due to farmers blocking tracks, forcing passengers to find alternative means of travel. The government should resolve the matter and restore rail traffic at the earliest. Sunil Vats, Kurukshetra
Sewage, potable water pipes being laid together in Adampur
THE sewerage line and water pipeline being laid in Jawahar Nagar in Adampur town of the district do not conform to the predesigned drawing. Both the lines are being laid side by side, which leads to the possibility that sewage water and drinking water could mix in case the pipes are damaged. Kuldeep Jyani, Hisar
Sewage overflow leads to waterlogging in Dadri
Residents of the Muthri Ghati locality of Dadri are a harassed lot due to waterlogging in the streets outside their houses following overflow of sewage. They are compelled to wade through the dirty water, or use a vehicle to pass through the street. The authorities are aware of the problem faced by residents but no effort is being made to resolve the issue. Sunil Kumar, Dadri
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused