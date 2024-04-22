Passengers suffer due to disruptions in rail traffic

The disruption to the rail traffic due to the protest by farmers has become an ordeal for rail passengers. People plan trips and get advance bookings made, but trains are being cancelled due to farmers blocking tracks, forcing passengers to find alternative means of travel. The government should resolve the matter and restore rail traffic at the earliest. Sunil Vats, Kurukshetra

Sewage, potable water pipes being laid together in Adampur

THE sewerage line and water pipeline being laid in Jawahar Nagar in Adampur town of the district do not conform to the predesigned drawing. Both the lines are being laid side by side, which leads to the possibility that sewage water and drinking water could mix in case the pipes are damaged. Kuldeep Jyani, Hisar

Sewage overflow leads to waterlogging in Dadri

Residents of the Muthri Ghati locality of Dadri are a harassed lot due to waterlogging in the streets outside their houses following overflow of sewage. They are compelled to wade through the dirty water, or use a vehicle to pass through the street. The authorities are aware of the problem faced by residents but no effort is being made to resolve the issue. Sunil Kumar, Dadri

