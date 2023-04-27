Pataudi MLA Jarawata is state BJP vice-chief

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 26

The Haryana unit of the BJP has got a new president of the Mahila Morcha, a state vice-president, two secretaries and five members of the state executive committee.

Apart from these, BJP's Haryana unit president Om Prakash Dhankar has also appointed four district in-charges and three district unit presidents of the party.

As per a statement issued on Wednesday, Pataudi MLA Satya Prakash Jarawata has been appointed vice-president of the party's state unit and Sunita Dangi has been appointed president of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Ishwar Palaka from Radaur (Yamunanagar) and former Rohtak Mayor Renu Dabla have been appointed secretaries of the BJP's state unit.

Hukam Chand Yadav from Rewari, Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi from Karnal, Ajay Bansal from Rohtak, Rakesh Sharma from Narnaul and Sumitra Chauhan from Sonipat have been appointed members of the BJP's state executive.