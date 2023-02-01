Patch of road lying damaged for more than a year

A 50m patch of road on the main road dividing Sector 86 and 87 in Greater Faridabad area has been lying damaged for over an year, resulting in traffic bottleneck and accidents here. Though many complaints have been lodged in this regard, the authorities concerned have failed to take any action to ensure relief to commuters. Sumer Khatri, Faridabad

No public transport facility

No public conveyance vehicles operate on the Sadhaura-Kapal Mochan via Machhrauli and Bilaspur-Khijrabad via Ledi routes in Yamunanagar district. These are the shortest and the most suitable routes to connect villages in the vicinity. This has forced the poor and senior citizens to walk to far-off places from where buses are available. The authorities concerned must try making arrangements at their own level, and offer convenience to residents.

Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore

Stray cattle pose threat to commuters

Stray cattle has become the new reality of Gandhi Chowk area in Kalka. Sometimes, they end up in bullfights, injuring shopkeepers and pedestrians. They can be seen squatting in the main bazaars, leading to traffic jams, especially in the evening. Residents have urged the local authorities to address the issue at the earliest.

Hemant Kumar, Kalka

