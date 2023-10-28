Patel's birth anniv to be celebrated

Chandigarh, October 27
The Haryana Government has decided to celebrated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary as “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” (unity run). Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would grace the event as the chief guest and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Also the “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” (unity run) oath ceremony will be organised on October 31 at 10 am on the ground floor of the Haryana Civil Secretariat.
