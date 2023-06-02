Pathak administers oath to over 1,100 AAP Haryana office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 1

Over 1,100 newly-appointed office-bearers of AAP Haryana were administered oath of office by party’s national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak during a state-level programme at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium here on Thursday.

The newly-appointed state president and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Sushil Gupta, senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda, campaign committee chairman Dr Ashok Tanwar and other senior leaders were present at the programme.

Pathak exhorted the new office bearers to work hard to bring a change in Haryana and fulfil the dreams of people.

Congratulating the new officer bearers, Pathak said these people have opted AAP even though the party has limited resources in the state, for which they must be appreciated. He added that AAP will form government in Haryana also.

“AAP, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, has formed governments in Delhi and Punjab. We will come to power in Haryana soon,” said Pathak.