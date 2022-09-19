Patient jumps off 5th floor, dies

Jhajjar, September 18
A man, identified as Dheeraj of Uttar Pradesh, ended his life by jumping off the fifth floor of the emergency ward at AIIMS-II in Badhsa village here today. He was a cancer patient and got admitted in the hospital on September 7.
Satbir Singh, investigating officer, said Dheeraj underwent cancer surgery on September 12. He was upset by his illness, following which he ended his life. His body was sent to Civil Hospital, Bahadurgarh, for postmortem and probe is on, he added.
