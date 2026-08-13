Patient woes: Bed shortage plagues labour room at Karnal Dist Hospital

The overcrowded labour room at the District Civil Hospital has raised serious concerns over the shortage of beds and space for women coming for childbirth. The situation can be gauged from the fact that more than one woman is being accommodated on a single bed, raising questions over patient safety, privacy, hygiene and the overall quality of maternal healthcare being provided at the hospital.

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At present, the 200-bed District Civil Hospital has 41 beds in the labour room, including 18 antenatal care (ANC) beds and 23 postnatal care (PNC) beds. Besides, there are 14 PNC beds on the second floor of the hospital. The hospital has a total capacity of 200 beds to cater to the needs of all categories of patients. Against these 55 beds, as many as 126 women receiving antenatal and postnatal care were admitted, highlighting the extent of overcrowding.

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The situation also raises concerns over infection control and hygiene. When several patients are accommodated in limited space, maintaining strict cleanliness and sanitation standards becomes more challenging, as mothers and newborns can be particularly vulnerable to infections.

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The hospital has also witnessed a significant number of deliveries this year. From January 1 to August 11, as many as 1,986 deliveries were conducted at the District Civil Hospital. Of these, 1,328 were normal deliveries, while 658 were Caesarean-section deliveries, according to the data.

According to officials, the existing hospital building is an old structure that was originally known as King Edward Hospital. Its foundation stone was laid on April 17, 1911. In 2010, the District Civil Hospital was converted into Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) by the then Congress government. The land was handed over to KCGMC in December 2012. However, on April 13, 2017, the then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the reinstatement of the Civil Hospital in the old building. The hospital became operational on December 1, 2017. He had also announced the construction of a new Civil Hospital building in Sector 32, for which land has been earmarked.

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The overcrowded labour room is a major cause of concern for local residents. “The labour room is one of the most sensitive and critical areas of any hospital, where women require proper medical attention, adequate space and a clean and safe environment before, during and after childbirth. The shortage of beds and limited space at the District Civil Hospital create difficulties for both patients and healthcare workers,” said a woman attendant of an expectant mother.

“The scene of multiple women sharing a bed is particularly concerning. Childbirth requires privacy and continuous monitoring, but overcrowding can make it difficult for staff members to attend to each patient properly. It can also cause discomfort among women and their families at a time when they need support,” said another attendant.

People have demanded a dedicated maternal and child health (MCH) care unit in the city. “This hospital is on the land of KCGMC, so there is no scope for expansion of the existing building. There should be a separate 100-bed MCH care unit in the city,” said Gaurav Malik, a local resident.

A woman accompanying an expectant mother said, “For an expectant mother, reaching a hospital brings a sense of safety. Overcrowding leaves patients and relatives worried about whether sufficient attention and facilities are available. Families accompanying women in labour feel helpless when there is not enough space or a proper bed available.” The overcrowding also puts additional pressure on doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, who have to manage a large number of patients with limited space and resources. While healthcare workers may be making efforts to provide treatment under difficult circumstances, the situation highlights the need for better planning, additional beds and adequate infrastructure.

Dr Sarita Bishnoi, Principal Medical Officer (PMO), said the hospital was making all efforts to accommodate patients and provide quality treatment. “We are making all efforts to accommodate all patients coming here and provide quality treatment. We also ensure that the highest standards of treatment are provided to all expectant mothers,” she said.

She maintained that the labour room is already LaQshya-certified and that special attention is being paid to hygiene and cleanliness. Dr Bishnoi also said that a new operation theatre (OT) block had been set up at the hospital, which had helped reduce the waiting time for Caesarean-section deliveries.

Dr Poonam Chaudhary, Civil Surgeon, said the hospital had reduced the referral rate of antenatal and postnatal cases and expressed hope that work on the new Civil Hospital would begin soon. “We are hopeful that the work on the new Civil Hospital will start soon, after which we will have a dedicated MCH unit for mother and child care. In the meantime, we have made arrangements for additional beds in the general wards for postnatal cases,” she said.

“It is our endeavour to provide good-quality patient care to each and every patient,” she added.