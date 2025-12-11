DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Patients affected in Sirsa

Patients affected in Sirsa

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 07:15 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMESA) continued its strike for the third consecutive day, disrupting health services across the district. Following the government’s ESMA order, the Sarv Karamchari Sangh extended support to the doctors, opposing the directive.

Civil Surgeon Dr Pramod Kumar inspected the district hospital on Wednesday and said alternative arrangements were helping maintain essential services, with around 800 patients visiting the OPD. Of 140 doctors in the district, 121 remained on strike, two were on leave, and 15 continued working. Nine doctors from Agroha Medical College, 20 from NHM, one from ESI, four consultants, and two returning doctors were deployed to manage OPD services.

Gynaecology and post-mortem services resumed after some doctors returned, but caesarean deliveries remain uncertain. Ultrasound facilities have been closed for three days, forcing patients to spend Rs 600–700 at private clinics. At the trauma centre, routine cases were handled locally, while serious patients were referred elsewhere. MLR services were also suspended.

IMA district president Dr Sourav Walia expressed full support for the strike. HCMESA district president Dr R.K. Dahiya confirmed that only two doctors returned for personal reasons, with the rest continuing the protest. Disability board services were also disrupted, leaving patients unable to obtain certificates.

