Patients hassled as doctor shortage hits ultrasound services at Rohtak PGIMS

Patients seeking ultrasound examinations at Haryana’s premier PGIMS, Rohtak, are bearing the brunt of an acute shortage of doctors in the Radiology Department. As it stands, 10 of the 13 sanctioned faculty posts lying vacant.

The severe manpower crunch has hit diagnostic services, with the department struggling to conduct ultrasound examinations for even half the number of patients being referred each day.

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The shortage is also acute at the senior resident level, with nine of the 11 sanctioned posts lying vacant, according to officials.

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“More than 8,000 patients from various districts of Haryana and neighbouring states visit the PGIMS OPD daily. Of these, around 500 patients are advised to undergo ultrasound examinations on an average. However, owing to the shortage of doctors, only around 40 per cent of these patients are able to undergo the test on the same day,” said a PGIMS official.

He clarified that patients visiting the trauma centre were dealt with separately as an ultrasound facility is also available at the centre.

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Patients requiring urgent investigations are particularly affected by the long waiting time. The issue came to the fore again on Tuesday when a group of patients and their attendants staged a protest outside the administrative block of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, over the delay in getting an ultrasound test.

“I was advised an ultrasound test but could not get it done yesterday due to the heavy rush. The staff asked me to come early the next morning, but the waiting time was already long. Patients who need the test urgently are facing the most difficulty,” said one of the protesters.

Admitting the shortage of doctors, Senior Professor-cum-Incharge (PR) Dr Manjunath BC said the UHSR was in the process of filling vacant posts in the Radiology Department.

“The recruitment of doctors will significantly enhance the ultrasound capacity and provide substantial relief to patients. Around 200 ultrasound examinations are currently being performed daily in the Radiology Department and another 200 at the Trauma Centre, taking the total to more than 400 examinations a day at the PGIMS,” he claimed.

Manjunath maintained that the volume of ultrasound, MRI and CT scan procedures performed at the institute was substantially higher than that of any private hospital.